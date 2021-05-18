Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 81,540 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.29 and its 200-day moving average is $173.91. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.45 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.29.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

