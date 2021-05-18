Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE EHI opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

