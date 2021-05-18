Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 28th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:WIA opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

