Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 28th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
NYSE:WIA opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $14.04.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Featured Article: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.