Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Trading Down 4.8%

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 1,089,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,153,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.35 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$806.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.50.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

