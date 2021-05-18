Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$57.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.82 billion and a PE ratio of 37.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.14.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total value of C$215,094.60. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,015 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total value of C$188,641.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$277,206.78. Insiders have sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592 in the last 90 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

