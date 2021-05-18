Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,928,000 after acquiring an additional 215,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 208,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,063,000 after acquiring an additional 161,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

NYSE:WHR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.45. 469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

