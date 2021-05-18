Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

WTBDY stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

