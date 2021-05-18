Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,634.09 ($34.41).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total transaction of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75). Also, insider Adam Crozier acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, with a total value of £100,380 ($131,147.11).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,069 ($40.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,364.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

