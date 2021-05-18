Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WCP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.10.

WCP opened at C$5.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.82 and a 52-week high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0151 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,940,406.84. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $94,740.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

