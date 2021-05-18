William Blair Weighs in on Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.55). William Blair also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of LYRA opened at $7.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 815,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 427,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 9,858.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 189,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 84,229 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $426,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.