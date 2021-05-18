William Blair Weighs in on Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $51.50 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $19.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 274,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $391,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $3,161,265.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,750 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,226 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

