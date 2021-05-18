William E. Siwek Sells 2,130 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 794,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,438. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

