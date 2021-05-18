William S. Simon Sells 31,007 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ASO stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $2,474,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $21,904,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

