Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,117,000 after buying an additional 302,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $17,517,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,150,000 after buying an additional 191,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 285,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after buying an additional 124,653 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

