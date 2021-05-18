Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WIX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.28.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $224.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $190.24 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.