Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at KeyCorp

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WIX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $224.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $190.24 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.62.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Wix.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 210,706 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

