Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $224.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $190.24 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.62.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,234,859,000 after acquiring an additional 141,890 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

