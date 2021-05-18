Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 220,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 28,191 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $229.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $149.84 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.57. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of -122.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.