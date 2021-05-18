Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Cap Hits $157.79 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for $94.09 or 0.00218153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $157.79 million and $28.57 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00098786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.68 or 0.01469171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00065314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00118997 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

