WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,443 shares of company stock worth $6,121,960. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

