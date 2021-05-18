WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to C$148.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.50.

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.14. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $115.97.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

