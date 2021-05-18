WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Cut to “Hold” at Laurentian

Laurentian cut shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian currently has C$153.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$126.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$142.91.

Shares of WSP opened at C$135.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$80.73 and a twelve month high of C$141.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$126.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$116.20.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.14%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

