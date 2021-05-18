Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.20.

XEBEF opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

