XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management cut its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the quarter. XPEL makes up approximately 1.1% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. EMC Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of XPEL worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in XPEL by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $701,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

XPEL opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 144.91 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

