XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 384.80% and a negative net margin of 258.04%.

XSPA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. 184,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,690,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. XpresSpa Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $8.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of XpresSpa Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

