Yatsen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 20,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 730% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,494 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of YSG stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YSG shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.