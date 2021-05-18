Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Cimpress reported earnings of ($1.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $103.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average is $95.18. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $219,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

