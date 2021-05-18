Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.33 Million

Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report sales of $500.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $472.80 million and the highest is $519.10 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $316.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,957 in the last ninety days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLM opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.28. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

