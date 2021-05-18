Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post sales of $511.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $533.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $496.77 million. Farfetch posted sales of $364.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,600,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FTCH traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.31. 4,371,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,588,745. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

