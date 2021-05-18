Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.95 Million

Equities analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report sales of $67.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.61 million. First Foundation reported sales of $57.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $276.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.60 million to $277.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $292.30 million, with estimates ranging from $270.90 million to $305.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in First Foundation by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Foundation by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFWM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,806. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

