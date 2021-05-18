Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. HP reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

HPQ traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.34. 7,518,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. HP has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of HP by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,132 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in HP by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in HP by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 247,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in HP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,816 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

