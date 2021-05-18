Zacks: Analysts Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Million

Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post $1.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.03 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $37.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 million to $6.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.73 million, with estimates ranging from $15.82 million to $57.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGIO. Barclays upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

In other news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,669,000 after acquiring an additional 194,900 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after purchasing an additional 336,090 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,352,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after buying an additional 891,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.56. 17,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,935. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

