Zacks: Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Big Lots posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Big Lots by 2,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

