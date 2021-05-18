Zacks: Analysts Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to report $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. CDW reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

Shares of CDW traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.87. The stock had a trading volume of 736,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average of $149.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $184.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

