Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.37) to ($3.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

GBT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 915,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $76.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

