Zacks: Analysts Expect RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education posted earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RYB Education.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 40.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RYB Education during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RYB Education by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RYB Education by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. 45,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,967. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $82.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RYB Education (RYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit