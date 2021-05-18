Zacks: Analysts Expect RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education posted earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RYB Education.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 40.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RYB Education during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RYB Education by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RYB Education by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. 45,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,967. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $82.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

