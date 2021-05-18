Zacks: Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.17.

Shares of ULTA traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $326.88. 577,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.39.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.