Zacks: Analysts Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($4.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

VYNE stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,311,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

