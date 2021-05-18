Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Avangrid reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $63,187,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Avangrid by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,318,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after acquiring an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avangrid stock remained flat at $$51.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 297,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,420. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

