Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $88.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.54. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.