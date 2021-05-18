Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to announce $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,170,000 after buying an additional 2,260,100 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $142.02. 1,771,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,989. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

