Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.72.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $33,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

