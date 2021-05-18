Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Post $4.23 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.47. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $2.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $14.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $15.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.84 to $17.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $314.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,959. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $160.96 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

