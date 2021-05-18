Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.73. PepsiCo posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.89. The stock had a trading volume of 148,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.93. The stock has a market cap of $201.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

