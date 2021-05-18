Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 347,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,689. The stock has a market cap of $517.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

