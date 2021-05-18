Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

May 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.75. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.46 on Friday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Earnings History and Estimates for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

