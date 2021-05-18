Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.75. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.46 on Friday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.