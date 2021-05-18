Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will post $327.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.50 million to $331.82 million. Conn’s posted sales of $317.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of CONN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. 1,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,880. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $627.97 million, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.59.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $8,836,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 221,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.