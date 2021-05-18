Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Post $1.65 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.69. Crown Castle International reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

CCI stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.02. 2,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $189.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 113.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,312,000 after acquiring an additional 258,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

