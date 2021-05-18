Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.92. Equifax posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,908. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

