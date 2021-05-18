Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to Post $1.17 EPS

Brokerages predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.33. The Trade Desk posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $749.14.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total value of $1,439,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,033 shares in the company, valued at $16,197,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,153 shares of company stock worth $86,539,672. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,527,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $7,434,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $507.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $269.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $768.22.

Shares of The Trade Desk are going to split on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

